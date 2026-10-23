SpaceX Burned More Than $9.9 Billion of Free Cash Flow in a Single Quarter. Here's How Long Its $85.7 Billion IPO War Chest Actually Lasts.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is perhaps the most ambitious company in history. The rocket launch company that just went public in the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever, raising $85.7 billion in the process, is also trying to tackle artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, satellite internet, and even semiconductor fabrication.

SpaceX just reported second-quarter earnings, burning $9.9 billion in free cash flow due to its massive capital spending plans. Management has called for even more aggressive spending in the quarters ahead. Here's what that means for SpaceX's AI business, how long its IPO proceeds will last before it needs to raise more funds, and whether the stock is a buy today.

To take advantage of the opportunity afforded by the AI spending boom, SpaceX has built a data center business, along with its own AI software tools, such as its recent acquisition, Cursor, as well as Grok Bot. It has smartly brought on data centers in a supply crunch, leading big customers like Alphabet and Anthropic to flock to it for contracts.

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