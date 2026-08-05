NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.08.2026 02:52:41
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia Investors
In many ways, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) -- aka SpaceX -- has confounded investors since its record-breaking debut. The company raised $85.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) and ended the day with a record market cap of $2.1 trillion. Since then, however, volatility has been the default. After soaring as much as 49% from its IPO offering price, the stock has plunged as much as 46% from its peak, giving shareholders a serious case of whiplash.Wall Street and Main Street alike were sitting on the edge of their seats when SpaceX delivered its first financial report as a public company after the market close on Tuesday. While the better-than-expected results were met with a collective shrug, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was a surprise beneficiary of the report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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