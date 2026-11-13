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13.11.2026 22:12:02

SpaceX Could Announce a Deal for Tesla as Soon as December. Here's What It Would Do to SpaceX Stock.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have moved on to haggling over price and control in their merger talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, Nov. 12. A deal could be announced as soon as December, the report said, but early 2027 is possible too. And it's shaping up as SpaceX taking over Tesla, with Tesla investors getting SpaceX shares. Neither company commented.

The sizes alone make this unusual. At roughly $140 a share as of this writing, SpaceX is worth about $1.9 trillion, and Tesla, near $397, is worth almost $1.6 trillion.

So, what would a deal do to SpaceX stock? At these prices, it could nearly double SpaceX's share count and leave its shareholders owning a company whose sales come mainly from Tesla. I think the second part matters more than the first.

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