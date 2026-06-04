Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.06.2026 19:45:00
SpaceX Could Be the Ultimate Meme Stock -- Investors Should Avoid This Unprecedented IPO
SpaceX may be a remarkable company, yet its initial public offering (IPO) may not prove to be a remarkable investment. According to Reuters, SpaceX is expected to target an IPO valuation of around $1.75 trillion. That would put the rocket, satellite, and artificial intelligence (AI) company at a price-to-sales (PS) ratio close to 100.SpaceX reported a net loss of over $4.9 billion in fiscal 2025. Against this backdrop, the company's aggressive valuation appears to assume years of near-perfect execution before the stock even starts trading.Here's why SpaceX could become the ultimate meme IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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