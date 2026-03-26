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26.03.2026 22:43:18
SpaceX Could File to IPO as Soon as This Week. Here's Everything Investors Need to Know.
Elon Musk's SpaceX appears to be on the verge of the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history. A recently published report from The Information suggests that the company could file its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) either this week or next. Reports suggest that SpaceX is looking to raise $75 billion in IPO funding, a level that would value the company at roughly $1.75 trillion. With the space-tech company potentially on track to make big stock-listing moves in the near future, here's what investors need to know. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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