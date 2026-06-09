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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 16:00:00
SpaceX Could Join the Nasdaq-100 Very Soon. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ Trust Today?
SpaceX's stock is going public this week and will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX. Its valuation will be around $1.75 trillion to start. But regardless of how it performs in its early days, it's fair to say that this is going to be one of the most highly valued stocks on the market.The largest non-financial Nasdaq stocks are added to the Nasdaq-100 index, which the highly popular Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) tracks. With recent rule changes, SpaceX's stock could join the index after just 15 trading days. Should you consider adding the Invesco ETF to your portfolio today, to take advantage of these changes?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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