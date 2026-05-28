Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.05.2026 08:25:00
SpaceX Could Soon Be Worth $2 Trillion. This $66 Metric Is the One to Watch
Many investors are chomping at the bit to buy shares in a slew of upcoming IPOs, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX. The recent debut of the artificial intelligence semiconductor company Cerebras, which raised $5.5 billion from its IPO and saw its share price surge 68% on the first day of trading, shows just how eager some investors are for new tech stocks.SpaceX -- which is run by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk -- is rapidly approaching its June 12 IPO and could raise up to $75 billion in the offering. That would give SpaceX a valuation of about $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion -- making it the biggest IPO ever.And while those are unfathomable numbers, potential SpaceX investors may want to focus their attention instead on one declining number in the company's recent S-1 filing: The $66 in average revenue per user (ARPU) for the company's Starlink internet service.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!