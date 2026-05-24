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24.05.2026 10:42:00
SpaceX Could Soon Pull Off the Biggest IPO Ever -- but Investors Should Watch This One Critical Number
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the "year of the fire horse." For U.S. investors, though, 2026 probably deserves the title of "year of the mega-IPO." Artificial intelligence (AI) leaders Anthropic and OpenAI are expected to conduct IPOs with valuations in the ballpark of $1 trillion. However, the most highly anticipated public listing is unquestionably SpaceX. When Elon Musk merged his AI start-up, xAI, with SpaceX in February 2026, the space technology company was valued at roughly $1.25 trillion. SpaceX's IPO valuation is estimated at around $1.75 trillion, making it the largest IPO ever -- by far. Such a lofty market cap for a new publicly traded company will deservedly attract much attention. However, there's another critical number that investors should watch with SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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