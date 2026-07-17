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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.07.2026 16:15:56
SpaceX Delayed Its Starship Launch and the Stock Fell Below Its IPO Price. One of Those Things Matters. The Other Doesn't.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, completed the largest IPO in history earlier this year, and the initial reception was a positive one. However, shares have been under pressure recently and are now trading below their $135 IPO price.The initial reason for the stock cooling off was simply the post-IPO hype running out of steam, but the latest move can be attributed to the delay of the company's much-anticipated Starship launch. But how much does this delay affect the investment thesis? To be perfectly clear, Starship is a big part of the long-term investment thesis. Once the Starship rocket (which is much larger than SpaceX's current launch vehicle) reaches the commercial flight stage, it should dramatically improve mass-to-orbit economics and set the company's launch business on a clear path to profitability. Longer-term, this is a crucial component of Elon Musk's plan to put data centers into orbit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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