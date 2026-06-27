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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.06.2026 12:00:00
SpaceX Dipped Below $150 and Then Bounced Back. Here's What That Tells Long-Term Investors.
Most retail investors were not able to get Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, stock at the initial public offering (IPO) price. After the $135 share offering, though, SpaceX stock opened trading at $150 per share before closing its IPO day at just under $161.That $150 level essentially became the lowest trading price for SpaceX until it breached it this week. That's important psychologically for two reasons. Here's what it could mean going forward.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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