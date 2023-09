SpaceX Dominates Space Launch, But Northrop and Lockheed Still Have a Future in Space

SpaceX started off 2023 with an ambitious goal: to launch its fleet of Falcon 9 reusable rockets, Falcon Heavies, and experimental Starships 100 times before the calendar flipped to 2024. Succeeding in this would equal a substantial 64% year-over-year increase in the rate of SpaceX launches, compared to last year's 61.Now, Elon Musk is pretty famous for making big promises that don't always work out quite as planned. At present, as of Aug. 25, SpaceX has actually conducted 58 launches. (So with 66% of the year complete, it's only 58% of the distance to the goal.) But before anyone complains about SpaceX launching too slowly, consider: So far this year, SpaceX's two biggest rivals, Europe's Ariane (a subsidiary of Airbus (OTC: EADSY)) and America's United Launch Alliance (a joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT)) have launched precisely twice and once. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel