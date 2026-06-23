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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 18:48:15
SpaceX Dropped Sharply on Monday. Is It Worth Buying the Dip?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is seeing red. Downticker-red, not martian.For the third trading day in a row, shares of recently IPO'd SpaceX have tumbled. Monday, June 22, was its worst day yet, with a one-day drop of about 16%. Investors who have been patient so far are probably wondering whether now might be a good time to buy the dip. With that question in mind, let's look closer at the seventh-most valuable company in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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