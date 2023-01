SpaceX Ended 2022 With a Bang, and 2023 Could Be Even Bigger

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to make predictions, especially about the future...and even more especially about the future of SpaceX.Forecasting what SpaceX would do in 2022, I got a lot right -- and a lot wrong. Right: In 2022, SpaceX did in fact launch two crewed missions sending NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and launched two commercial resupply missions to ISS as well. Also right: SpaceX launched the first commercial astronaut mission for space company Axiom -- Ax-1. And wrong: The follow-up mission to Ax-1, Ax-2, did not take place in 2022. I also drastically underestimated the number of times SpaceX would launch Starlink satellites to orbit. Instead of the dozen or so missions expected, SpaceX launched Starlink satellites no fewer than 34 separate times last year. In fact, Starlink launches comprised the majority of SpaceX's 61 total launches in 2022. As SpaceX pointed out, this worked out to more than one launch per week last year -- a record no other space company has come close to matching:Continue reading