24.12.2022 12:47:00
SpaceX Enlists in the U.S. Space Force
SpaceX's Starlink is a success.Launched to great fanfare (but a tiny, beta user base) in October 2020, Elon Musk's ambitious system for affordable, high-speed broadband satellite internet has grown to a user base of more than 500,000 subscribers in just over two years.Created as a means of providing fast internet service to rural customers, Starlink has also proven itself useful to the military. In Ukraine, Starlink satellites in orbit and Starlink terminals on the ground have for several months shored up communications for the Ukrainian army as it fends off attacks from Russia. Now, not everyone is happy about this aspect of Starlink. In May, Musk tweeted that "Starlink has resisted Russian cyberwar jamming & hacking attempts."Continue reading
