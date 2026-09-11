Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
11.09.2026 17:23:01
SpaceX Fell 3.9% on Its Third Lockup Release Since the IPO. I'd Wait to Buy the Stock.
Shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) fell 3.9% to $147.55 on Wednesday -- the same session another batch of the company's stock became free to trade.
Up to 319 million shares held by employees and early investors came out of lockup on Sept. 9, the third scheduled release since the space and artificial intelligence company's June initial public offering (IPO). A smaller batch of 59.1 million shares held by affiliates (officers and other controlling holders) followed on Thursday. Both dates came straight from SpaceX's prospectus.
The timing invites a temptingly overly simplified conclusion: new supply arrived, so the stock fell. Maybe some of it did. But shares had climbed 9% across the three sessions before the release, so Wednesday's decline left the stock about where it ended the prior week.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
00:55
|Early SpaceX investor Atreides hires co-CIO of Lone Pine (Financial Times)
|
11.09.26
|Early SpaceX investor Atreides hires co-CIO of Lone Pine (Financial Times)
|
08.09.26
|Nvidia, Apple, Tesla und SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
08.09.26
|Nvidia, Apple, Tesla und SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
08.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Analysten von Goldman Sachs loben Cybercab-Ökonomie (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.26
|European SpaceX rival launches rocket into orbit (Financial Times)
|
04.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|315,40
|0,80%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.