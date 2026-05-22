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22.05.2026 02:07:31

SpaceX Finally Made It's S-1 Public. 3 Things Smart Investors Need to Know About the IPO

SpaceX is on the verge of the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history and has recently filed its S-1 prospectus statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing has given investors the first in-depth look at the company's financials.With SpaceX reportedly gearing up to sell its first public shares at a pricing range that will value the company at a market capitalization between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion, the company almost certainly seems poised to have the biggest public debut ever. SpaceX's hotly anticipated June IPO is on track to make history, and there's a lot for investors to parse over before what looks to be a record-setting debut. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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