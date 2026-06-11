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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 09:45:00
SpaceX Goes Public at $135 a Share. Is It a Buy at That Price?
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is set to launch on Friday at $135 per share in what's almost certainly going to be the biggest initial public offering ever. The stock is being heavily marketed through the company's roadshow and its IPO partners, including the underwriting investment banks and several online trading platforms.If everything goes as planned, many SpaceX employees might become millionaires overnight, and Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire. But what about retail investors? At $135 a pop, is this a stock to consider?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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