Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.06.2026 22:30:00
SpaceX Got $90 Billion in Orders for a $25 Billion Bond Sale Less Than 2 Weeks After Its IPO. Is That a Good Sign or a Warning?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, continues to make its mark on the markets as one of the most highly traded stocks. There are a lot of heated opinions about whether it makes sense to buy it today, and the company keeps announcing new deals that change the equation.This week, it announced that it would issue $25 billion in bonds, less than two weeks after its record-shattering initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. Bloomberg reported that there were $90 billion in debt orders. Is that a vote of confidence in the young stock or a massive warning?The SpaceX IPO was the biggest ever, by far. It set out to raise $75 billion, but with the extra shares it offers underwriters in the event of high demand, it ended up raising $85.7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|334,10
|1,41%
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