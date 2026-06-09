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09.06.2026 05:00:00

SpaceX Grew Revenue 33% Last Year -- Is That Enough to Justify the Company's $1.77 Trillion Valuation?

On June 12, SpaceX will complete its initial public offering (IPO) and mark the biggest-ever debut by market capitalization for a publicly traded company. The space-tech company is on track to sell more than 555 million shares at a fixed price of $135 per share -- valuing the business at $1.77 trillion. SpaceX commands leading positions in commercial launching services and satellite-based broadband internet. The company accounted for more than 80% of U.S. space rocket launches last year, and it captured roughly 90% of the commercial launch market. SpaceX's Starlink internet service has also now surpassed 12 million subscription customers across 160 countries. With these growth tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 33% annually in 2025 to hit $18.7 billion. Is SpaceX's expansion rate strong enough to support a $1.77 trillion valuation? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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