Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 05:00:00
SpaceX Grew Revenue 33% Last Year -- Is That Enough to Justify the Company's $1.77 Trillion Valuation?
On June 12, SpaceX will complete its initial public offering (IPO) and mark the biggest-ever debut by market capitalization for a publicly traded company. The space-tech company is on track to sell more than 555 million shares at a fixed price of $135 per share -- valuing the business at $1.77 trillion. SpaceX commands leading positions in commercial launching services and satellite-based broadband internet. The company accounted for more than 80% of U.S. space rocket launches last year, and it captured roughly 90% of the commercial launch market. SpaceX's Starlink internet service has also now surpassed 12 million subscription customers across 160 countries. With these growth tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 33% annually in 2025 to hit $18.7 billion. Is SpaceX's expansion rate strong enough to support a $1.77 trillion valuation? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|354,80
|0,27%