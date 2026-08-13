Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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13.08.2026 16:12:00
SpaceX Has 1.4 Gigawatts of AI Capacity Online and Wants 10 Gigawatts by Next Year. Here's Why Microsoft Could Be the One Writing the Check.
Over the last year, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- more commonly known as SpaceX -- has quietly made itself into a critical supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company has channeled enormous sums into capital expenditures, building out data center capacity rapidly.During the second quarter alone, SpaceX allocated $15.8 billion of capex toward AI compute. The company's aggressive investments have already delivered 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of nameplate capacity online, and it has ambitions to reach 10 GW by the end of next year. The scale of this expansion raises the question of which companies might help underwrite SpaceX's data center expansion plans. According to a new report from research firm SemiAnalysis, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) emerges as a potential partner. Here's why it's a logical candidate to be SpaceX's next AI data center customer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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13.08.26
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 140,00
|0,38%
|Microsoft Corp.
|428,50
|-0,44%
|Tesla
|298,15
|1,08%
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