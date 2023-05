SpaceX Has a New Customer: Europe

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For at least the past seven years, Airbus's (OTC: EADSY) ArianeGroup joint venture (with Safran) has been trying to bring to market a new rocket to replace its venerable Ariane 5. The new rocket will be called -- shocker! -- Ariane 6.Nearly a decade after it was first announced, it's still uncertain when Ariane 6 will fly. Initially expected in 2020, at last report, Ariane had pushed back its maiden flight to late 2023 -- with commercial operations not beginning until 2024.But there's a problem with that date.Continue reading