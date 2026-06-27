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WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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27.06.2026 09:55:00
SpaceX Has Landed Data Center Deals With Anthropic, Google, and Reflection That Could Be Worth Over $76 Billion Through 2029. Is That Enough to Justify Its Valuation?
Many people and investors scoffed at Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) and its founder, Elon Musk, when the company sought to raise over $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation. That's primarily because the company generated only about $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, posted a nearly $2.6 billion operating loss, and incurred over $30 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.But SpaceX has shown that, beyond its space and Starlink businesses, it also has a burgeoning data center business that provides compute to some of the largest players in artificial intelligence (AI).SpaceX has now inked deals with Anthropic, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and an AI start-up called Reflection, potentially worth over $76 billion in revenue (collectively) between now and the end of 2029. Is this enough to justify SpaceX's massive valuation?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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