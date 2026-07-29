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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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29.07.2026 12:22:00

SpaceX Has Lost Over $1 Trillion in Value Since Its IPO. Here's What Changed.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, hasn't exactly been a great performer on the public markets, losing more than $1 trillion in market value since its June peak. It went public at $135 per share, but quickly soared to a peak of $225.64 just days later. As of this writing, the stock trades for less than $110.Despite the slump in the stock price, there isn't much that has gone wrong with the actual business. Here's a quick overview of what has changed for better or worse since SpaceX went public, and what to watch going forward.First, the trillion-dollar figure refers to the difference between SpaceX's current market cap and its peak shortly after its initial public offering. Compared with the IPO price, which valued the company at more than $1.7 trillion, SpaceX is down by less than 20%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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