Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.07.2026 12:22:00
SpaceX Has Lost Over $1 Trillion in Value Since Its IPO. Here's What Changed.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, hasn't exactly been a great performer on the public markets, losing more than $1 trillion in market value since its June peak. It went public at $135 per share, but quickly soared to a peak of $225.64 just days later. As of this writing, the stock trades for less than $110.Despite the slump in the stock price, there isn't much that has gone wrong with the actual business. Here's a quick overview of what has changed for better or worse since SpaceX went public, and what to watch going forward.First, the trillion-dollar figure refers to the difference between SpaceX's current market cap and its peak shortly after its initial public offering. Compared with the IPO price, which valued the company at more than $1.7 trillion, SpaceX is down by less than 20%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
|
28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
|
28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
28.07.26
|ROUNDUP 2/Abhör-Vorwurf: Beschwerde von Tesla zurückgewiesen (dpa-AFX)
|
28.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Tesla auf 480 Dollar - 'Outperform' (dpa-AFX)