Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
12.07.2026 19:12:00
SpaceX Has Officially Joined the Nasdaq-100. Here Are 3 Better Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in July.
On July 7, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) became one of the newest members of the Nasdaq-100, added just 15 trading days after its record-setting public debut under a new fast-entry rule. Roughly $800 billion sits in funds that track that index, so every one of them had to buy the stock, and that mechanical demand has grabbed a lot of headlines. Here's the thing worth remembering: A stock may meet the criteria to be added to a prominent index, but that doesn't necessarily make it a good buy. Forced buying by passively managed funds can inflate the price of a freshly public, richly valued stock in the short term, but history is full of hyped-up index additions that later proved to be disappointing investments. Rather than chase the rocket, I'd point patient investors toward three quieter Nasdaq-100 members in the consumer world that are doing genuinely interesting things right now.Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is in the middle of the boldest reinvention of its short life. It closed its roughly $18 billion acquisition of Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's this spring, and it plans to split itself into two focused, separately traded businesses by the end of 2026: a global coffee company and a North American refreshment-beverage company. The logic is that investors often value a focused business more highly than a sprawling one, so separating the two somewhat disparate units could bring value to the surface that's currently buried. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!