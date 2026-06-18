Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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18.06.2026 04:05:00
SpaceX Has Successfully Completed Its IPO. Here Are All of the Key Dates Investors Should Be Aware of Over the Next 180 Days.
After all of the hype, speculation, and doubts, Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) has officially completed its initial public offering. The company raised nearly $86 billion after underwriters on the deal exercised the greenshoe, allowing them to purchase additional shares from the company.SpaceX had surpassed a $2.5 trillion market cap (as of June 15). The IPO is the largest in history and closed the book on the many naysayers who wondered if the company could raise so much money at an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion.Still, this is only the beginning of what's likely to be a very closely watched public company, given its space-related businesses and its already high market cap of over $2 trillion. Investors will want to keep a close eye on this one. Here are all of the key dates to watch over the next 180 days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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