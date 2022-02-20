SpaceX Has the World's Most Reliable Rocket

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How much would you pay a financial advisor with a success rate of 100% on their stock picks? How much would you pay to own a space stock with a 100% success rate on space launches?Don't worry. You don't actually have to answer either of those questions. (And the first question was a trick question. There's no such thing as a financial advisor with a 100% success rate.) But if you are a space agency like NASA or the U.S. Space Force, and in the business of sending multimillion-dollar (sometimes multibillion-dollar) satellites into orbit, there's certainly an incentive to hire the space launch contractor with the best record of success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading