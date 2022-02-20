|
20.02.2022 14:07:00
SpaceX Has the World's Most Reliable Rocket
How much would you pay a financial advisor with a success rate of 100% on their stock picks? How much would you pay to own a space stock with a 100% success rate on space launches?Don't worry. You don't actually have to answer either of those questions. (And the first question was a trick question. There's no such thing as a financial advisor with a 100% success rate.) But if you are a space agency like NASA or the U.S. Space Force, and in the business of sending multimillion-dollar (sometimes multibillion-dollar) satellites into orbit, there's certainly an incentive to hire the space launch contractor with the best record of success.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!