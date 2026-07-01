Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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01.07.2026 11:45:00
SpaceX Has Tumbled 27% From Its Recent Peak. Time to Buy the Dip?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, roared out of the gate following its initial public offering on June 12, reaching an intraday high of roughly $225.64 per share on June 16. As of this writing, the company's share price is down roughly 27% from that high point.SpaceX has leading positions in rocket-launching technologies and satellite internet and mobile services, and it appears to be in the early stages of building a top artificial intelligence (AI) services business. Should investors buy the stock following its substantial valuation pullback? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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