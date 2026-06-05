Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
05.06.2026 18:33:16
SpaceX Has Turned Space Investing Into One of the Hottest Trades of 2026. But Which ETF Is Actually Worth Buying?
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:MISL) offers a lower-cost entry into established defense industrials, while Tema Space Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT:NASA) provides a larger asset base and a narrower focus on space innovation.Investors looking for exposure to the sky and beyond may find these two funds provide significantly different paths. While the First Trust fund follows a traditional index of defense firms, the Tema fund employs an active mandate to capture the space economy, including satellite communications, launch systems, and space-based data infrastructure across various geographies.The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!