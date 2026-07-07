Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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07.07.2026 15:45:00
SpaceX Insider Lockups Start Expiring in July. Here Is What That Means for the Stock.
When a company goes public, it's important to know that the shares sold in the offering are a fraction of the existing shares. The rest, the stakes held by employees, early backers, and executives, sit behind a lockup -- an inability to sell for a set stretch after the debut.For Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), the first stretch lifts in late July, and the design of the release tells you more than the date does. Most IPOs use one 180-day lockup, so a wall of shares might hit the market on a single morning.SpaceX built something different. The first slice, nearly 20% of locked shares, is freed up after the company reports second-quarter results in late July. Smaller tranches of around 7% each follow through August, September, and October, with a larger release tied to third-quarter earnings, and the 180-day batch clears in December. Instead of one flood, supply arrives in steps. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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