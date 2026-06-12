The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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12.06.2026 20:00:12
SpaceX Investors Beware: IPOs Significantly Underperform the Market in Year 1
Investor enthusiasm about the SpaceX IPO is palpable.Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) began trading on Friday (June 12) at $150 a share, 11% above its IPO price. As I write this, it's trading at $166 a share, a 23% premium over the IPO price.A price bump for a popular IPO is nothing new, especially for tech IPOs. An Edward Jones study of 27 technology IPOs found their average first-day price increase was just above 35%, reflecting initial investor enthusiasm for the new issues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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