SpaceX Investors Just Got Some Bad News From Anthropic Founder Dario Amodei

Last weekend, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei published a blog post calling for a slowdown in the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development. He is worried this technology is progressing so fast that we might lose control over it, and he highlighted a series of recent cybersecurity events as evidence.

In May, Anthropic signed a massive deal to rent computing capacity from Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which could be worth tens of billions of dollars over the next few years. SpaceX stock is trading at a sky-high valuation because investors are pricing in future revenue from this deal (and other similar deals), but a slowdown in AI development could throw a spanner in the works.

Here's why investors might want to steer clear of SpaceX stock amid the uncertainty.

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