Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
17.09.2026 14:17:00
SpaceX Investors Just Got Some Bad News From Anthropic Founder Dario Amodei
Last weekend, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei published a blog post calling for a slowdown in the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development. He is worried this technology is progressing so fast that we might lose control over it, and he highlighted a series of recent cybersecurity events as evidence.
In May, Anthropic signed a massive deal to rent computing capacity from Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which could be worth tens of billions of dollars over the next few years. SpaceX stock is trading at a sky-high valuation because investors are pricing in future revenue from this deal (and other similar deals), but a slowdown in AI development could throw a spanner in the works.
Here's why investors might want to steer clear of SpaceX stock amid the uncertainty.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
16.09.26
|Tesla, IBM & Co: Warum die Börsengänge von OpenAI und Anthropic Blue-Chip-Aktien gefährlich werden könnten (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.26
|SpaceX gewinnt ersten Kunden für Rücktransport aus dem All (Spiegel Online)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Roadster soll nun bald kommen (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Tesla plant E-Lkw-Start in Europa für 2027 - Aktie im Minus (dpa-AFX)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
14.09.26
|Öl, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Nvidia, AMD, Marvell, ASML, Infineon - Charttechnik mit Harald Weygand (NewsTool)
|
13.09.26
|Tesla- vs. Alphabet-Aktie: Wer dominiert die Robotaxis? (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Founder
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.