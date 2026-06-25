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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.06.2026 18:15:00
SpaceX Investors Who Bought After the IPO Have Watched Their Gains Nearly Disappear. What Should They Do Now?
Following a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) that became the largest in stock market history, shares of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- best known as SpaceX -- have cooled off. There was, to put it lightly, a lot of hype surrounding SpaceX's IPO, partly because of the promises it had sold to investors and partly because of the usual cult-like following of its CEO, Elon Musk. Once SpaceX began trading on June 12, tons of retail investors poured money into the stock. But now those gains have virtually disappeared for most investors who got in after the IPO.Considering the roller-coaster ride the stock has taken investors on so far, is now a time to jump ship until IPO-mania is over, or should investors embrace what many see as inevitable volatility?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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