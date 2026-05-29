Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 12:45:00
SpaceX Invests 3X More on AI Than Rockets and Lost $6.3 Billion on the Segment Last Year. Should Investors Be Worried?
SpaceX's planned initial public offering (IPO) on June 12 is one of the most anticipated public debuts in years. Many savvy investors are trying to figure out where the company could be headed during the next few years, using information from the company's recent S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief executive officer and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has touted his company's focus on sending humans to Mars and its intentions to "transform the rocket launch industry into airline-like operations."Yet SpaceX spends at least three times more on artificial intelligence (AI) than it does on its rockets segment. Not only that, its losses from AI are much bigger than the losses from its rocket business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26
|SpaceX and the ‘enshittification’ of markets (Financial Times)
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29.05.26