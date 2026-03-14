Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.03.2026 09:56:00

SpaceX IPO: 1 Reason This Is the Top Space Stock to Watch in 2026

A SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could be just around the corner. And while the company hasn't revealed many details surrounding the potential IPO, analysts are hearing that a public stock sale could make history. "Now that Musk has merged the rocket enterprise with xAI, another pillar of his empire, he expects the combination to raise $50 billion in capital, and garner a market cap of $1.5 trillion," a report from Fortune magazine recently revealed. "At those numbers, SpaceX would notch the single biggest IPO capital raise of all time." Should you be getting excited about the SpaceX IPO? Absolutely. With $50 billion in fresh capital, plus direct access to public capital markets to quickly raise billions in additional funding, SpaceX will be able to dream bigger than ever before. The biggest dream may not be a trip to mars or the moon, but the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in space.Electricity costs in the U.S. jumped 6.9% in 2025 -- roughly double the baseline rate of inflation that year. According to most experts, the surge is far from finished. A recent report from Goldman Sachs, for example, predicts that electricity prices will continue to rise through the end of the decade. It's not hard to figure out why. Data centers -- a critical piece of infrastructure that makes AI applications possible -- are experiencing a massive global build-out. By 2030, Goldman Sachs predicts they will be responsible for 40% of the growth in electricity demand. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
12.03.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11.03.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
04.03.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
18.02.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
06.02.26 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 341,35 -0,47% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:19 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht sehr schwach ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag klar im Minus. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht nachhaltig verteidigen. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag tiefer. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen