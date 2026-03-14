Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.03.2026 09:56:00
SpaceX IPO: 1 Reason This Is the Top Space Stock to Watch in 2026
A SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) could be just around the corner. And while the company hasn't revealed many details surrounding the potential IPO, analysts are hearing that a public stock sale could make history. "Now that Musk has merged the rocket enterprise with xAI, another pillar of his empire, he expects the combination to raise $50 billion in capital, and garner a market cap of $1.5 trillion," a report from Fortune magazine recently revealed. "At those numbers, SpaceX would notch the single biggest IPO capital raise of all time." Should you be getting excited about the SpaceX IPO? Absolutely. With $50 billion in fresh capital, plus direct access to public capital markets to quickly raise billions in additional funding, SpaceX will be able to dream bigger than ever before. The biggest dream may not be a trip to mars or the moon, but the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in space.Electricity costs in the U.S. jumped 6.9% in 2025 -- roughly double the baseline rate of inflation that year. According to most experts, the surge is far from finished. A recent report from Goldman Sachs, for example, predicts that electricity prices will continue to rise through the end of the decade. It's not hard to figure out why. Data centers -- a critical piece of infrastructure that makes AI applications possible -- are experiencing a massive global build-out. By 2030, Goldman Sachs predicts they will be responsible for 40% of the growth in electricity demand. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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13.03.26
|Elon Musk pushes out more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters (Financial Times)
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12.03.26
|Tesla granted licence to supply electricity in UK (Financial Times)
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11.03.26
|Comeback in Fernost: Tesla-Aktie profitiert von steigender Nachfrage (finanzen.at)
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11.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Mittwochshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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10.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie klettert dennoch: Kein genereller Boykott gegen US-Marken - Studie sieht Tesla als Ausnahme (dpa-AFX)
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10.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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09.03.26
|Aktie im Blick: Teslas nächste große Wette sind humanoide Roboter - Vision oder Überbewertung? (finanzen.at)
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07.03.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Markenstreit um "Cybercap" führt zu Klage (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|12.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.01.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.01.26
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.01.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|341,35
|-0,47%
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