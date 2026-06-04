Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.06.2026 10:48:00
SpaceX IPO: 2 Alarming Statistics Investors Must See Before Buying the Stock
SpaceX will make history later this month, when it becomes the largest initial public offering (IPO) by market value in U.S. history. The company reportedly plans to target a $2 trillion valuation. Previously, Meta Platforms was the largest U.S.-based IPO, with an initial market value of $81 billion.SpaceX will trade on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker SPCX, and the company may list shares as early as June 12, according to Reuters. The IPO, likely to be a blockbuster event, is expected to draw particularly strong demand from retail investors, many of whom admire CEO Elon Musk.The market is so eager to own stock in the rocket and satellite company that the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is considering rule changes that would fast-track SpaceX's inclusion in the index. But investors need to see two alarming statistics before purchasing shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|360,55
|-1,17%