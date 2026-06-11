Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
11.06.2026 22:05:00
SpaceX IPO: 2 Crucial Things All Investors Need to Know Right Now
At this point, nearly every investor, even those only glancingly familiar with the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO, knows the big headlines about the company. It has a nearly $1.8 trillion valuation from the get-go, an IPO price of $135 per share, it has instant status as the most heavily capitalized private space company, and so on. But to my mind, it's crucial for anyone considering buying into this hot new stock to bear two critical things in mind, enumerated below. I should note before we dive in that no investor should ever buy a stock based purely on hype, excitement, or the good old fear of missing out (FOMO). Also, there are numerous ways to gain exposure to SpaceX besides directly purchasing its shares. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!