Tesla Aktie
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16.05.2026 11:00:00
SpaceX IPO: 3 Scenarios for What a $5,000 Investment Could Be Worth by 2030
Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for what would be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever this summer, with a target valuation of $2 trillion. The $75 billion it plans to raise in the process would be nearly triple that of the previous record holder, Saudi Aramco. Retail investors are lining up for the mega-IPO, hoping to get a piece of Starlink, Starship, and xAI all wrapped into one ticker. Despite plans to allocate well above the usual portion of shares to retail investors, it is still expected to be oversubscribed.So let's say you manage to secure $5,000 worth on day one. By June 2030, what could that initial investment look like?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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