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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 20:22:26
SpaceX IPO: 3 Things Need to Go Right for Investors to Profit
As high-profile debuts go, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) will likely win hands down. The rocket maker is set to go public on Friday in what promises to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in stock market history. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (aka SpaceX) will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange using the ticker symbol "SPCX."The expanding space economy, recent voyages beyond the moon, and the potential to get in on the ground floor of likely the biggest public debut in history have whipped the hype cycle into overdrive. As a result, many investors plan to lay out their hard-earned cash as soon as the stock begins trading. While there are plenty of reasons to be bullish, a number of challenges lie ahead that will determine whether SpaceX turns out to be a profitable investment for those who take the plunge on Friday.Let's take a look to see what's on the horizon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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