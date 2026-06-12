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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 21:05:00
SpaceX IPO: Here's How to Buy SPCX Stock Right Now
After years of "maybe next year," Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public this morning at $135 a share -- a roughly $1.77 trillion valuation that makes it the largest IPO in history and places it among the largest public companies in the world.Most trillion-dollar companies get to that point relatively slowly, compounding over decades. Apple needed nearly 40 years as a public company to cross the line. SpaceX's valuation growth has been incredible. It's no wonder people want in.If that's you, here's how the buying actually works.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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