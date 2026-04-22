Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.04.2026 09:55:00
SpaceX IPO: Here's What a $5,000 Investment Could Look Like In 5 Years
One of the most anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) in market history will soon be here. SpaceX has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is reportedly targeting a June 2026 listing. The $75 billion that SpaceX hopes to raise in the IPO could value the company at $2 trillion-plus, far higher than any previous public offering. That would instantly place it among the six most valuable publicly traded companies in the world, just shy of Amazon.Another unusual aspect of this IPO is that SpaceX could allocate 30% of its shares to retail investors -- at least three times the typical allocation -- yet demand for shares is still likely to exceed supply (making it oversubscribed). So, there is potential to get in on the IPO, but it might be expensive. If you manage to purchase $5,000 in SpaceX stock on Day 1, what might that look like five years from now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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