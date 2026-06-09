Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 11:30:00
SpaceX IPO: Here's What a $5,000 Investment Could Look Like in 5 Years
What could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history is just around the corner. On June 12, shares of SpaceX -- trading under the ticker SPCX -- will hit public markets, finally giving retail investors a chance to own Elon Musk's space and technology behemoth.The company is hoping to raise a whopping $75 billion. If it does, it will eclipse the record $29.4 billion raised in the 2019 listing of Saudi Arabian Oil, or Saudi Aramco. And if all goes according to plan, SpaceX will carry a market capitalization that places it among the top 10 most valuable companies on the planet -- $1.8 trillion. It will also make it bigger than Tesla, which is also led by Musk. To say there's a lot of buzz surrounding the SpaceX IPO would be quite an understatement. So, if you're able to get your hands on $5,000 in SpaceX stock on day one, what might that investment look like in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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