Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.04.2026 10:12:00
SpaceX IPO: History Says the Stock Will Do This When It Starts Trading.
In early April, SpaceX submitted its initial public offering (IPO) paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The documents were filed confidentially, which means financial statement are not yet available. Reuters has reported that the rocket and satellite company turned an $8 billion profit on about $16 billion in revenue in 2025, but The Information has reported a $5 billion loss on about $18 billion in revenue.SpaceX will host its IPO roadshow in early June, where executives will pitch the stock to institutional investors. That puts the company on track to list shares at some point over the summer. SpaceX merged with xAI earlier this year in a deal that valued the combined entity at $1.25 trillion, but the company is reportedly seeking a $1.75 trillion valuation in its IPO.If that figure sticks, SpaceX would be the largest IPO in history, and it would immediately become one of the 10 most valuable public companies in the world. But prospective investors may want to stay on the sidelines. History says SpaceX stock could fall sharply during its first year on the market, and it will likely underperform the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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