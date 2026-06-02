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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.06.2026 10:48:00
SpaceX IPO: History Says the Stock Will Do This When It Starts Trading (Hint: There's Good News and Bad News)
SpaceX released its registration statement (Form S-1) on May 20, after filing confidential initial public offering (IPO) paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April. SpaceX is targeting a $2 trillion valuation, and the stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on June 12 under the ticker SPCX.IPO stocks frequently pop on their first trading day. In fact, more than 700 companies have listed shares on U.S. exchanges since 2020, and the average price increase on the first day was 30%, according to Jay Ritter, director of the IPO Initiative at the University of Florida. But investors should be more concerned with another statistic.SpaceX will be the largest IPO in U.S. history by initial market value, and stocks that go public with large market values typically lag the broader market over time. Since listing shares, the 10 largest U.S. IPO stocks on record have underperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by an average of 127 percentage points, according to FactSet Research.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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