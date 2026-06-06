Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.06.2026 15:00:04
SpaceX IPO: how can I buy shares, and what are the risks?
Elon Musk firm plans the biggest stock market launch in history – but experts have flagged potential downsidesIt’s being billed as the biggest stock market launch in history. Shares in Elon Musk’s SpaceX are poised to be released on 12 June with a valuation of $135 (£100.84). The company plans to sell 555.6m of them, which means it will raise $75bn from the sale.On Friday, it was reported that up to a quarter of the shares could be reserved for individual investors, rather than funds and banks. This is a bigger share than is typically the case in a large initial public offering (IPO). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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