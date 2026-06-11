Sky High PLCShs Aktie

Sky High PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LGY8 / ISIN: GB00B1LCP739

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11.06.2026 23:28:03

SpaceX IPO: How Our Reporters Assess the Sky-High Valuation and Potential Economic Impact

Two Times tech reporters and their editor talk about assessing the sky-high valuation of the rocket and satellite maker, the potential economic impact of its public debut and the role of the world’s richest man in it all.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei New York Times
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