Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 17:05:00
SpaceX IPO: Is This Space and AI Stock Really Only Worth $780 Billion?
SpaceX is quickly approaching its target initial public offering (IPO) date. The company could go public as early as this month.According to reports, SpaceX is positioning itself as both an artificial intelligence (AI) stock, a satellite stock, and a rocket stock. In total, SpaceX believes its total addressable market across all of these opportunities exceeds $28 trillion. Recent reports suggest that SpaceX is targeting a valuation of $1.77 trillion, with the goal of raising as much as $75 billion in fresh cash. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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