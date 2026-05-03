Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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03.05.2026 07:05:00
SpaceX IPO: Is This the 10X Stock You've Been Waiting For?
If you're like me, you've been tracking the upcoming SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) very closely. There are already some ways you can invest in SpaceX shares today. But it's also reasonable to simply wait for the IPO to make shares widely available to the public.Betting markets currently predict that the SpaceX IPO will be announced sometime in June. So we could be just a month away from what should be a record-breaking public debut. While predictions vary, most analysts suspect the company will target a valuation between $1.5 trillion and $1.75 trillion. Recently, there have even been rumors that the company could be eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.I love SpaceX as a business. Led by founder Elon Musk, the company has revolutionized the rocket industry by making it dramatically cheaper to bring a payload into space. This feat now makes scores of other business opportunities available, such as scaling a low-Earth-orbit satellite internet business or putting artificial intelligence (AI) data centers into space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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01.05.26
|New Nasdaq rules offer SpaceX free liquidity (Financial Times)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie: Steuervorteil in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe durch Profit Shifting - was das für Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie sinkt: Weniger Kranke in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.04.26
|Anleger in Alarmbereitschaft: Was steckt hinter der Registrierung von Musks Tesla-Aktien? (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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28.04.26
|Deutschlands E-Auto-Ranking: VW überholt Tesla - Aktien im Blick (dpa-AFX)
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27.04.26
|Tesla-Aktie höher: Analyst sieht Verzögerungen bei Zukunftsprojekten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|324,95
|1,63%