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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 11:06:00
SpaceX IPO: The Great Fleecing of Retail Investors Just Took Another Dark Turn
Today is the big day! In mere hours, Elon Musk's space and artificial intelligence (AI) goliath SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) will go public, raising $75 billion and shattering Saudi Aramco's previous record of $29.4 billion as the largest ever initial public offering (IPO) capital raise. Combining two trillion-dollar addressable markets (space and AI) with Elon Musk's track record (he turned Tesla into a $1.5 trillion business) clearly has retail investors excited -- but I'm not among them.The structural dynamics of this deal are engineered to allow SpaceX insiders to cash out at the expense of everyday investors. But while I thought we'd seen the worst of what's to come with the SpaceX IPO, Wall Street has managed to one-up itself.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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