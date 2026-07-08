Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 10:05:00
SpaceX IPO: The Last Time a Company This Big Went Public, Here's What Happened to Investors 1 Year Later
The recent initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, captured global attention that very few public debuts have matched.While SpaceX stock was priced at $135, shares actually opened on the Nasdaq at around $150. By the end of the first day of trading, the stock was priced at $161. Momentum carried over into the next trading day with a roughly 20% gain. SpaceX stock climbed even further from there to a peak of about $226 before eventually pulling back. Recently, shares trade around $162 -- still modestly above the opening day price.The rapid ascent followed by a sharp reversal underscores the extreme volatility that often accompanies highly anticipated IPOs. In my view, this pattern echoes the explosive yet ultimately uneven trajectory of Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) 2020 IPO. Smart investors are raising questions about whether SpaceX's early gains will prove sustainable or whether those who chased momentum will face a prolonged period of disappointment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|345,25
|-2,24%
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