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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 10:22:00
SpaceX IPO: This Will Be the No. 1 Takeaway for Investors in 2026
After a quiet few years, initial public offering (IPO) mania is picking up, with three of the most anticipated IPOs in years: SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Anthropic and OpenAI's anticipated IPOs don't have a date yet, but SpaceX is set to go on June 12.To say there's a lot of noise surrounding SpaceX's IPO (both good and bad) would be an understatement. It'll be the largest IPO in stock market history, with SpaceX seeking $75 billion in funding that could value the company at $1.77 trillion, more than all but eight public companies (as of market close on June 5).Despite the historic feat, the No. 1 takeaway for investors won't be the record-breaking amount. It'll be the dangers of investing in a company solely based on hype and the fear of missing out (FOMO). FOMO gets the best of us, and the bigger the hype, the harder it becomes to remain objective.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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